Fabulous weather on Friday!

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight with a few isolated rain and snow showers around this evening in the mountains in central Montana. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s, and there is going to be a little breeze around later on tonight in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have very nice weather as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have beautiful weather this weekend as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Sunday. We are also going to have mild temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. There is also going to be little to no wind around this weekend.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as this upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening as a cold front begins to approach our area. Rain and snow is then likely Wednesday night and Thursday as this cold front passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s on Wednesday and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Thursday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

