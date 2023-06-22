Fabulous weather on Thursday!

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for portions of eastern and southern Montana from 6am Friday until 6am Sunday. Flooding due to excessive rainfall is possible.

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations, and there will be areas of frost around.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather as we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. There is also only going to be a little breeze around tomorrow.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms becoming more numerous as the day goes on as a storm system begins to impact our area. There are then going to be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around on Saturday, especially during the morning, as this storm system slowly departs our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Saturday.

The temperatures are also going to continue to be below average for this time of year on Friday and Saturday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations on Friday, and the 60s and low 70s in most locations on Saturday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Nicer weather is then expected on Sunday as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, drier conditions (just some isolated showers and thunderstorms around), and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s in most spots.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, generally in the mountains. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are then expected on Wednesday. It is also going to feel nice outside next week as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.