Fabulous weather to end the week!

We have had beautiful weather today with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and cooler temperatures! Tonight, we are going to have mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. A few sprinkles are possible in central Montana tonight, but most locations will be dry. It is also going to be a little breezy in some areas later on tonight with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Afternoon Weather Update (August 21, 2025)

It will also continue to be hazy this evening and early tonight around the Helena area due to smoke from multiple local wildfires that are burning to the west and northwest of Helena. The air quality will mainly be in the “moderate” category, but may be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” at times. This haze should diminish as the night goes on. For tomorrow and Saturday, it will just be a little hazy and the air quality will be in the “good” or “moderate” category in most locations as northeasterly surface winds will be sending the smoke from these local fires into western/southwestern Montana and Idaho.

Friday will feature fabulous weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s. Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the next week. It is also going to be dry tomorrow, although a few sprinkles are possible in central Montana during the morning. The wind will be a nuisance for some though as gusty winds are expected in northeastern Montana (gusts up to 40 mph) and it will be a bit breezy in central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide as gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

This weekend will be a beautiful one as we are going to have lots of sunshine on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. It is also going to be dry on these two days. The temperatures will warm up a little bit this weekend, and will be right around seasonal averages for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Saturday and the low to mid 80s on Monday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Many locations will continue to remain dry next week, but isolated showers/storms will be possible during the PM hours from Tuesday through Thursday as some monsoonal moisture tries to work its way into our area. The mountains have the best chance to see this precipitation. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures next week as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations. It will also be a little breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.