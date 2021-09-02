Fall-like feel today as temperatures will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: We will be a little cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Low 70s in Eastern Montana. We will be under mostly sunny skies although there is a chance for a spot shower during the morning hours. The winds will be light and variable around 5 mph. There will be a chance for a leftover shower or thunderstorm in Southern and Eastern parts of our viewing area during the morning hours.

TONIGHT: It will be quite cold for a lot of us. Coldest in Western Montana where we will have lows in the mid to upper 30s. 40s for Central and Eastern Montana. Most of us will be under mostly clear skies but there will be increased clouds to the South and the East along with the chance for some overnight showers in those locations. Winds will be light and variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions to wrap up the work week. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 70s. The winds will be light and out of the West at 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will be partly to mostly cloudy for the day on Saturday. By Sunday, we will be under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb a little bit as we will be in the lower 80s on Saturday and the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. There does not seem to be any credible precipitation threats at this time. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph on Saturday and will be a little breezier on Sunday out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

MONDAY: We will be under mostly sunny skies to start off the work week. Temperatures will continue to be on the warmer side with highs topping out in the mid 80s. The winds will be a factor during the evening hours blowing out of the West at 10-15 mph but with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: The outlook keeps our dry and warm pattern going as highs will top out anywhere from the lower to the upper 80s. We will be under mainly sunny skies. The winds will be blustery once again out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will have partly cloudy skies for the middle for the work week. The warm trend continues as we will have temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the Northwest anywhere from 5-15 mph.