Fall temperatures and breezy conditions for your Wednesday.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: We will be much cooler in the wake of the cold front with high temperatures in the 60s for the most part. The winds will be the story of the day out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph. Winds will subside into the evening. We will be clear of any precipitation under mostly sunny skies in Western Montana but will have cloudy skies with some spot showers in Eastern Montana.

TONIGHT: A considerably cool night is in store for much of the state tonight with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Frost advisories and freeze warnings likely to be in effect. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph. We will be under mostly clear skies.

THURSDAY: We will be a little bit warmer with temperatures hanging right around the 70-degree mark. Once again, we will be under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be breezy in the afternoon out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see a return of cloud cover to wrap up the work week as we will be mostly overcast. There will be a chance for some precipitation into the evening hours with some passing showers. Winds will be light and variable. Temperatures will be cooling back down with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to be mostly tranquil at this point in time. We will be under mostly sunny skies both days and there is no current threat for any precipitation. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and will warm up into the low 70s on Sunday. We will have a bit of a light Easterly breeze for both Saturday and Sunday at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies to start off the work week. We will be trending warmer to start off the week with temperatures on either side of the 80-degree mark. Light winds out of the Southwest at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: The warmer air continues as we will have highs in the low to mid 80s across our area. The sunshine will also be in place as we continue to trend drier into next week. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph.

