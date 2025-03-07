Fantastic weather on Friday!

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS are in effect for portions of southern Montana around and south of I-90 through tonight/tomorrow morning.

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight in north-central Montana and decreasing clouds tonight with some isolated snow showers around before midnight around the Helena area. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. The wind will also begin to increase later on tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s. The wind also won’t be too bad tomorrow east of the Rocky Mountain Front, but it will be a bit breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, we are going to have increasing wind tomorrow, with gusts over 40 mph possible later in the day.

Mild temperatures are then expected this weekend as highs are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s, with Sunday being the warmer day. It is also going to be very windy this weekend along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, we are going to have gusty winds around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. In the Helena valley, there is just going to be a little breeze (5-20 mph) around this weekend. For everyone, Sunday will be the windier day of the weekend. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain/snow showers around, generally in the mountains and generally during the afternoon/evening, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be very windy again on Monday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. It is also going to be slightly cooler on Monday as highs are going to be in then 50s and upper 40s.

There is then going to be scattered rain/snow around Monday night and Tuesday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be back in the 40s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around on Wednesday, generally in the mountains, as we are going to be in between disturbances. There is then going to be some scattered rain/snow around on Thursday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have near to above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. It is also going to be a little breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.