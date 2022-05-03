Fantastic weather on Wednesday!

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a few scattered rain showers around, generally during the evening, as a storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be 10 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the evening as a cold front approaches our area. Thursday is also going to be one of the warmest days that we have had so far this year as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday, and there are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday as well. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be cooler on Friday than it is going to be on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, especially in the higher elevations, as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. Some snow is also possible in some lower elevation locations Sunday morning. It is also going to be cool this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 50s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. There is then going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday as a storm system passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers on Tuesday as this storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be cool/chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.