Fire Watch continues under very dry and hot conditions.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be quite cool across the board tonight as we will be in the low to mid 50’s. We will remain under clear skies. Winds will be light and variable out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies once again as cloud cover will be little to nonexistent. We will be heating up a little bit more as temperature should be in the mid 90’s for most. Winds will be out of the West anywhere from 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The sunshine looks to continue into the start of next week. High pressure still sits over our area as we remain under a ridge in the jet stream. Highs for most of us in the mid to upper 90’s. Some locations will run the risk of hitting 100 degrees. Winds out of the West at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s. Most locations will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures do run the risk of reaching 100 degrees where the sun is most prominent. Winds light from the North at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures should remain hot once again with daytime highs in the low to mid 90’s. Mostly cloudy to overcast for most locations. Winds remain light from the Southwest at 5 mph. As of right now there is a risk for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

THURSDAY: Temperatures cool down a little bit from earlier in the week as we will be anywhere from 85-95 degrees depending on your location. Sunny to start then becoming more overcast during the afternoon. Light winds out of the West at 5-10 mph. Chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

FRIDAY: Temperatures once again look to be in the low to mid 90’s for the end of the work week. Winds are going to be out of the Northeast at about 5-10 mph. We are looking to be under partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

