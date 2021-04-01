Fire Weather Warning out for many today

Good morning!

Today we need to be fire aware due to low relative humidity values, warm temperatures and windy conditions.

This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Warning from noon to 9 p.m. this evening.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s/low 70s for many Montanans.

Winds will be able to gusts up to 45 mph with relative humidity values dropping down to the teens this afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures drop down to the 30s and 40s before rebounding back to the upper 60s and lower 70s tomorrow.

Windy conditions with very warm temperatures will continue through the weekend.

We start to see a shift in our weather pattern next week with "cooler" temperatures, still well above the average for this time of year; however, we start to introduce some rain chances for Montana!