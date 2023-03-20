First Day of Spring comes with a winter-like feel.

TODAY: Our high temperatures to start off the week will be in the mid 20s to the mid 30s. We will see cloud cover building which will lead to mostly overcast skies. A few snow showers are possible later in the day. The winds will be light around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows tonight will be in the single digits, teens, and low 20s. We will see mostly overcast conditions with snow showers in the Southern portions of Montana. The winds will be light around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: For tomorrow, we will see temperatures in the lower to upper 30s to the West with colder air in the 20s to the East. We will see mostly cloudy skies and light snow for Southern Montana. We could see some mixing of sleet and rain in the lower elevations. Clearing conditions is expected later in the day. Winds will be light around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see mostly sunny skies heading into the middle of the week. Highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s are expected. Winds will be light around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see an increase of the winds as we head into next Thursday out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The high temperatures will warm up as a result into the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area.

FRIDAY: The winds will continue to be the weather headline as we head into the end of the work week. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph can once again be expected. We will see highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s once again. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected with scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers in the area.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we can expect mostly cloudy conditions with scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers for Saturday while Sunday looks to be under partly cloudy skies. As for our temperatures, we can expect slightly warmer highs on Saturday in the mid 30s to the mid 40s while Sunday looks to feature highs in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see winds out of the West and Northwest at 5-15 mph for both days of the weekend.