First Winter Weather event of the season this weekend

TODAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies to wrap up the work week with widespread rain showers in the forecast. Snow showers are also possible on the mountain tops. As for the temps, we will be in the low 50s to low 60s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will continue to see mostly overcast conditions with rain showers and upper elevation snow showers. We will see snow levels sinking as we drop the overnight lows into the 30s and 40s. The wind will die down and be light around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see temperatures cooling off a bit as we head into the weekend. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30s and 40s as we won’t have a lot of daytime heating. We will also be seeing rain showers and upper elevation snow showers continuing on Saturday. For Saturday night and Sunday, we will see the slow levels dropping in elevation and will eventually see snow and sleet in the cities and surrounding towns to wrap up the weekend. Between 3000-4500 feet we can expect a coating to 3 inches, 4-8 inches for 4500-6000 feet, and at 6000-8000 feet, 8-16 inches of snow can be expected. Winter Weather Alerts are in place for many locations. The wind will be out of the North for both days of the weekend around 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

MONDAY: We will see continued cool temperatures with most of our highs in the lower to upper 40s to start off next week. We will also see mostly cloudy skies continuing with lingering rain and snow showers possible. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Continuing to stay on the cold side heading into next Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again and there will be isolated rain and snow showers throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and staying cool as we head into the middle of next week. Our highs will be in the lower to upper 40s with scattered rain and snow showers in the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see highs for next Thursday in the lower to upper 40s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.