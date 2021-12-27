Frigid cold temperatures to start off your week.

TODAY: Staying bitter cold to start off the work week. Highs in the negative single digits. We will be under mostly overcast conditions and there is a chance for scattered snow showers. The winds will be light out of the North around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Another frigid night is in store with lows in the negative teens and negative 20s near the Hi-Line. The winds will not be too much of a factor out of the North at 5-10 mph but we will have dangerous wind chills once again. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area.

TOMORROW: Bitter cold temperatures heading into next Tuesday with highs for many in the negative single digits and the positive single digits. We will see mostly cloudy conditions and there is a risk for scattered snow showers. We will also have light Northerly winds around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The bitter cold temperatures continue as we head into the middle of next week with highs on either side of the zero-degree mark. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions with scattered snow showers in the area. The wind, however, will continue to not be a big factor as we will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: Temperatures do look to warm up as we head into next Thursday. Highs will get into the teens and 20s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies and there will be a chance for scattered snow showers. Winds will pick up out of the Southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow showers will be around Friday morning as we have a chance to pick up some light accumulations. Highs will be cold once again in the single digits and teens. Mostly cloudy conditions and a breeze around 5-10 mph out of the North.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures do improve a little bit as we head into the weekend with highs in the 20s. There will be partly cloudy conditions on Saturday and mostly cloudy conditions heading into Sunday. There will also be a chance for snow showers Saturday night into Monday morning. The winds will also pick up out of the Southwest on both days with sustained winds at 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph.