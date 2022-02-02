Frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills Tuesday night and Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for portions of central Montana until 8am Wednesday. A coating to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and up to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the higher elevations. Slippery road conditions are also expected.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of north-central and northeastern Montana until 12pm Wednesday. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero are possible.

There are going to be areas of light to moderate snow around through about midnight tonight as a cold front continues to work its way through our area. A coating to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and up to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. This snow is going to create slippery road conditions, so please be careful when driving and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go.

It is also going to be frigid tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and single digits below zero. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight, and this wind is going to make it feel like it is in the teens, 20s, and 30s below zero for most of the night, so make sure you limit your time outdoors as much as possible.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as arctic high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be really cold tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the single digits and low teens, and wind chills are going to be below zero for a lot of the day.

Warmer temperatures are then expected for the end of the work week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Thursday, and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Friday. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on these two days.

We are then going to have a chance to see a few rain and snow showers on Saturday as a weak disturbance passes through our area. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild on these three days as highs this weekend are going to be in the 40s, and highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Gusty winds are also expected on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers as a storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be mild and breezy/windy on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 40s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.