Frigid temperatures and several rounds of snow this weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern Rocky Mountain Front until 5pm Saturday. 2 to 8 inches of new snow accumulation is expected along Route 89, while 8 to 16 inches of new snow accumulation is expected along Route 2 between West Glacier and East Glacier.

A disturbance is going to bring some light to moderate snow to our area late tonight and tomorrow morning. Light snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected in locations that see some of this snow. Another round of light to moderate snow is then expected late Saturday night through the day on Sunday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. New snow accumulation of a coating to 4 inches is expected in locations that see some snow from this disturbance. These rounds of snow are going to create slick road conditions, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling anywhere.

Frigid temperatures are also in the forecast for north-central Montana this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the single digits and low teens, while highs on Sunday are going to be around or below zero. In south-central Montana, including Helena, it won’t be quite as cold this weekend as it is going to be in north-central Montana, but it is still going to be chilly as highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper teens and 20s and highs on Sunday are going to be in the single digits to around 10 degrees.

For tonight, it is going to be cold as lows are going to be in the single digits above and below zero, although a few locations in south-central Montana are going to remain in the low teens. It is then going to be frigid Saturday night and Sunday night as lows Saturday night are going to be in the -10s and -0s, while lows Sunday night are going to be in the -20s and -10s.

Bitter cold temperatures are then expected on Monday as highs are going to be in the -10s, -0s, and 0s. It is then going to be warmer, but still very cold on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the single digits above and below zero in most locations. Lows Monday night and Tuesday night are also going to continue to be in the -20s and -10s in a lot of locations.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, generally in south-central Montana. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around on Tuesday, and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Wednesday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

For next Thursday, it is going to be warmer and windy as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. It is then going to be chilly on Friday as highs are going to be in the teens in most locations, but there will be less wind around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. We are also going to have a chance to see some snow from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening as a storm system passes through our area.