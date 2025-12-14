Frigid temperatures now, windy warm up next week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Mainly dry conditions continue for the region Saturday. High temperatures returned to the 50s for western and southwestern portions of the state while central and north central locations saw high temperatures in the single digits, teens, and 20s. Tonight, expect low temperatures in the single digits up to the 30s with mostly cloudy skies and increasing winds.

Ridging aloft gradually replaces the current cold northwesterly flow and the Arctic air that continues to thin and push northeastward through Sunday morning. This means drier conditions and warming temperatures for this weekend and much of the week ahead.

Sunday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 20s to upper 40s. Winds will gradually increase Sunday as well, becoming widespread across the region throughout the day. Gusts will possibly reach up to 40-50 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front and northern portions.

Despite the ridging aloft and well above normal temperatures during the first half of the week, westerly flow aloft will remain strong and offer multiple opportunities for strong, gusty winds, most widespread Monday and again on Wednesday. Wind gusts Monday could be as high as 70-80 mph.

On Wednesday, a potent Pacific shortwave and cold front look to bring cold air, dropping temperatures around 15 to 30 degrees. Locally intense snow shower/squall development in addition to adding support for strong winds is also likely.

The Arctic air begins to sag southward during the second half of the week with the return of colder westerly flow aloft. The passage of shortwaves will maintain periods of mostly mountain snow during this time. High temperatures look to return to the 20s/30s Thursday through next weekend at this time.

