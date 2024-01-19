Frigid Thursday night, but a warm-up is coming!

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for Hill County and northern Blaine County until 12pm Friday. Wind chills as low as -50° are possible.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for all of northeastern Montana until 11am Friday or 11am Saturday; for most of southeastern Montana until 11am Friday; and for most of north-central Montana until 8am/12pm Friday. Wind chills as low as -30° to -40° are possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana until 11pm Thursday. Visibility below a quarter mile is possible due to blowing snow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Bitterroot and Missoula valleys from 9pm Thursday until 2pm Friday. Up to 3 inches of snow accumulation and a light glaze of ice is possible.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some light snow developing later on tonight along and just east of the Continental Divide. It is also going to be frigid tonight as lows are going to be in the -0s, -10s, and -20s, and wind chills as low as -30° to -50° are possible. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around early on tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, light snow is likely around the Helena area, especially during the morning, and some light snow is possible in north-central Montana, especially during the afternoon/evening and generally around and to the south and west of a line from Cut Bank to Great Falls to Lewistown, as a disturbance impacts our area. For those that see snow tomorrow, less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow.

It is also going to be cold tomorrow in north-central Montana as highs are going to be in the 0s and low to mid 10s in most locations, and it is going to be warmer on Friday than it was today in central Montana as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow in some locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around, especially in the mountains, as we are going to be in between disturbances. There are then going to be scattered areas of rain and snow around Saturday night and on Sunday (especially during the morning) as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

The temperatures are also going to warm up this weekend as highs are going to range from the upper teens to the low 40s on Saturday, and highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s on Sunday. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected for most of next week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have near to above average temperatures next week as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.