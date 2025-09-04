Frost possible Thursday night; Spectacular weather on Friday!

AN AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for portions of southwestern Montana until 9am Friday.

It has been very hazy again today, and the air quality for most of the day has been in the “moderate” category or the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. This haze will gradually diminish as we go through this evening and tonight. It is still going to be a bit hazy tomorrow in central Montana and western portions of north-central Montana, but the visibility will be much better and the air quality will be in the “good” or “moderate” category in most locations. There is then just going to be a little haze around on Saturday in central and north-central Montana.

It was windy today in eastern portions of north-central Montana and it was breezy today in western portions of north-central Montana. This wind will quickly diminish this evening, with just a little breeze overnight. We are also going to have decreasing clouds this evening, with mostly clear skies expected overnight. There are also going to be some areas of frost around tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have!

Spectacular weather is expected tomorrow as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, little to no wind (still a bit breezy in northeastern Montana), and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Definitely spend some time outside tomorrow if you can!

The beautiful weather will stick around for this weekend as an upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather. On Saturday, it is going to be mostly sunny and dry. There is also going to be a little breeze around during the afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. On Sunday, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and most locations will remain dry, but there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around later in the day, generally in the mountains. The temperatures will also warm back up this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Saturday and the 80s on Sunday.

Precipitation chances will increase next week and the temperatures will gradually cool down as the week goes on as the upper-level ridge shifts eastward and as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area.

There will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around each day next week, generally during the PM hours and especially in the mountains. More locations will remain dry than see precipitation on each day though. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies next week, and the temperatures will cool down as the week goes on as highs on Monday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s; highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s; and highs on Wednesday and Thursday are going to be in the 70s in most locations.