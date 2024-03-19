Getting colder and snowier as the week goes on

We have had beautiful weather for the past few days, but the weather will become colder and snowier as we go through this week and into the weekend.

We are going to have mostly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front.

For tomorrow, we are still going to have nice weather, but it is going to be cloudier and cooler than it was today as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Changes begin to arrive tomorrow night and will be much more noticeable on Wednesday. In north-central Montana, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with scattered snow showers around, generally in locations north and east of Great Falls. A few rain showers are also possible in southern portions of north-central Montana. A coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible on Wednesday in locations that do see some snow, with the highest snow amounts expected along central and eastern portions of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be a lot colder on Wednesday in north-central Montana as highs are going to be in the upper 20s, 30s, and 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line.

On Wednesday, the weather is going to be really nice again around Helena as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. It is also going to be breezy at times on Wednesday in north-central and central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be areas of snow (and some rain) around in north-central Montana on Thursday, with the precipitation becoming more widespread during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. In central Montana, including around Helena, there are going to be rain and snow showers around on Thursday.

We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and colder temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 20s, 30s, and low to mid 40s in north-central Montana, and the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s around Helena. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Snow is then likely on Friday, and this snow may mix in with a little rain at times in central Montana. The temperatures will also continue to get colder on Friday as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Widespread accumulating snow is then likely this weekend, especially from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, as a storm system impacts our area. Some of this snow may be heavy at times, and significant snow accumulations are possible. It is also going to be cold this weekend as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s. There is also going to be a breeze around this weekend, especially on Saturday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The weather will then start to quiet down on Monday as we are going to have a mix of sun and clouds with just a few snow showers around. It is also going to continue to be cold on Monday as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.