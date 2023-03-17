Golden weather for the final weekend of winter

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect from 12am until 9am Saturday for northeastern Montana. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are possible.

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight with some areas of fog around in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the negative/positive single digits along the Hi-Line and the single digits and teens in locations south of the Hi-Line.

For this weekend, we are going to have fantastic weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and little wind (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph). There are also going to be some areas of fog around tomorrow morning and Sunday morning in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be cold along the Hi-Line this weekend as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s. South of the Hi-Line, it is going to be cool this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated PM snow and rain showers around, mainly around the Helena area, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be chilly on Monday as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations.

We are then going to have a chance to see some snow showers on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, especially around the Helena area, as a few disturbances pass through our area. Some rain showers are also possible on these three days in some of the lower elevations in central Montana. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the models regarding the precipitation next week, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday and partly cloudy skies on Thursday.

There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between n 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to continue to have below average temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations on Tuesday and Wednesday, and highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations on Friday.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.