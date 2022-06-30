Good travel weather on Friday!

We are going to have pleasant weather tonight as we are going to have mostly clear skies, mainly dry conditions, just a light breeze, and cool temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. We are then going to have increasing clouds on Saturday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be a bit warmer on these two days than it was today as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. Rain showers and thunderstorms are then likely on Independence Day (Monday), especially during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system passes through our area. This precipitation on Monday may also impact the parades and/or firework displays in some locations, so keep checking back here for more updates as we get closer. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday.

There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday and Monday, generally during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mild temperatures on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations.

On Tuesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15, as Monday’s storm system leaves our area. We are then going to have lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions on Wednesday. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the 80s.

We are then going to have increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be very warm on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.