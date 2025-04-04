It is going to be cold again tonight, but it will be warmer than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. We are also going to have mainly clear skies tonight and it will be a little breezy tonight along the northern half of the Rocky Mountain Front.

Thanks to an upper-level ridge, we are going to have gorgeous spring weather this weekend, so definitely make sure you spend as much time outdoors as you can! This weekend, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions. It is also going to be a lot warmer this weekend than it has been all week as highs are going to be in the upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s tomorrow, and the 60s and mid to upper 50s on Sunday. The wind also won’t be too bad this weekend, although it will be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it will be little breezy tomorrow across the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. There is then going to be little to no wind around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the evening, generally in the higher terrain around Helena. It is also going to be breezy and mild on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph and highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s.

Windier and cooler weather is then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. On these two days, it is going to be windy along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, we are going to have gusty winds around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 45 mph are possible. It is also going to be cooler on these two days as highs are going to be back in the 50s and low to mid 60s, with Wednesday being the cooler day.

There are also going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around the Helena area on Tuesday and Wednesday, generally in the higher terrain, and there are going to be some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around on these two days in north-central Montana, generally in the higher terrain. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on these two days.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Thursday and partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers on Friday as high pressure is once again going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.