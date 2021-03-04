Gorgeous weather continues

Beautiful March weather continues. Warm temperatures and abundant sunshine will grace the state for the next several days. With warmer temperatures there is an accelerated melt-off of snow in the lower elevations. There's a lot of mud where there was snow on the ground. The melting snow will create an increase in water running through rivers and creeks. Ice may become unsafe to walk on, and if the water does break up the ice there is a chance for ice jams. At the present time there are no imminent ice jam situations.

Temperatures will be even warmer for Thursday with highs reaching the 50's and low 60's. Skies will be mostly sunny and the wind will be light. Friday could be the warmest day of this stretch with highs in the upper 50's to the mid 60's.

The weekend will start out warm with highs in 50s and 60s by Saturday afternoon. Later in the afternoon, a cold front will move into western Montana kicking off some showers, mountain snow showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two. Please keep an eye to the sky while you're out enjoying the springlike weather. A few showers and snow showers will move through Saturday night but clear by Sunday morning. Sunday will be a pleasant day with highs in the 40s to around 50, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Weather Forecast (Wed Mar 3)

Changes are in the works late Monday as a new storm will produce a mix of rain and snow as the precipitation starts. Gradually the precipitation will transition to all snow, and the snow could be heavy at times on Tuesday into Wednesday. This likely will be a significant snow and wind storm with several inches to possibly over a foot of snow accumulating in the lower elevations. Stay tuned for more as we get closer to the storm. Until then, enjoy the nice weather.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist