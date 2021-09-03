Great Weather on Friday!

Many locations are going to be dry tonight, but there are going to be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around in locations south and east of a line from Helena to Great Falls to Glasgow. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with more clouds around in locations south and east of a line from Helena to Great Falls to Glasgow, and less clouds around in locations north and west of this line. It is also going to be chilly again tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the morning and mainly in Fergus County and counties to the south and east of Fergus County. It is also going to be a little warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have very nice weather as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday and Labor Day (Monday). It is also going to be warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 80s on Sunday and Monday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around Saturday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Sunday and Monday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. High fire danger is also expected on Sunday and Monday since it is going to be breezy, warm, and dry.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. We are also going to continue to have warm temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations.