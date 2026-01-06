A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier area from 5pm Tuesday until 11am Wednesday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and the Cut Bank area from 11pm Monday until 11pm Tuesday and for portions of central Montana from 8am until 11pm Tuesday.

It was a breezy and cool start to the week and there have been some scattered rain and snow showers around as well. Tonight, there will be a few rain/snow showers around in eastern portions of north-central Montana and there are going to be scattered snow showers around in central Montana, including around Helena and in Judith Basin County and Fergus County, generally before midnight, as a disturbance continues to impact our area. There will also be some snow showers along the Divide tonight. Accumulations will be light tonight, <1” in the lower elevations and <3” in the mountains. That being said, roads will still be slick in some areas, so be careful when driving tonight and tomorrow morning.

It is also going to be mostly cloudy tonight around Helena and partly cloudy tonight in north-central Montana. The wind will increase tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front, with windy conditions (gusts over 60 mph) developing after midnight. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy tonight in some areas with 10-25 mph sustained winds, and the wind will get stronger during the second half of the night. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and low to mid 30s.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Gusty to strong winds and cool temperatures this week

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry in north-central Montana east of the Divide/Rocky Mountain Front. Around Helena, it is going to be cloudy tomorrow and there will be some snow showers around, generally in the mountains. Along the Divide and Rocky Mountain Front, snow is likely tomorrow, generally during the afternoon/evening. Snow will continue to fall along the Divide and Rocky Mountain Front tomorrow night, while there will be scattered snow showers around the Helena area, possibly mixing in with some rain. In north-central Montana, it will be mainly dry tomorrow night.

On Wednesday, there will be some scattered snow showers around the Helena area, generally in the mountains and generally during the morning. North-central Montana will be mostly dry. Skies will also clear out as we go through Wednesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected overall.

The snow will pile up along the Divide later tomorrow through Wednesday as up to two feet of snow is possible in the higher terrain and up to 10” of snow is possible over Marias Pass. The mountains around Helena, including the Little Belts, will also pick up some good snow as up to 8” is possible. In the lower elevations around Helena, <2” of snow is expected, while along the Rocky Mountain Front, up to 3” of snow is possible in the lower elevations. Roads may be slick in the lower elevations tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. At and above mountain pass level, roads will be snow-covered/slick later tomorrow into Wednesday. Passes that will be impacted include Marias Pass, Rogers Pass, MacDonald Pass, and Kings Hill pass, so use extreme caution if you will be traveling over any of those passes.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be windy days as gusts up to 75 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the Cut Bank area and 40-60 mph gusts are possible out across the plains. The weakest wind the next two days will be in the valleys and in northeastern Montana where gusts will generally remain below 40 mph. It is also going to be cool tomorrow and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

More wind is expected on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 45 mph are possible. It is also going to be partly cloudy on Thursday and there will be some isolated snow showers around in the higher terrain. Cooler temperatures are also expected on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s.

The temperatures will warm back up Friday and this weekend as an upper-level ridge builds into the area. Highs on Friday are going to be in the 30s and low 40s and highs this weekend are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry, and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry. Gusty winds will also continue this weekend in the higher terrain, along the Rocky Mountain Front, and out across the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible.