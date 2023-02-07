Gusty to strong winds through Wednesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Glacier County, northern Lewis and Clark County, western/central Pondera County, western Teton County, and western Toole County until 10am Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 55 mph, and wind gusts up to 85 mph are going to be possible at times.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for central/eastern Glacier County, northern Lewis and Clark County, central Pondera County, western Teton County, and western Toole County from 9pm Tuesday until 3pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are going to be possible at times.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for portions of north-central Montana east of I-15 from 5am Wednesday until 12am Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the northern Rocky Mountain Front from 10am Tuesday until 12pm Wednesday. 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the plains, and 6 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is possible at/above pass level. Whiteout conditions are also expected as winds are going to be gusting as high as 65 mph.

We are going to have gusty to strong winds around tonight, tomorrow, tomorrow night, and Wednesday. Wind gusts between 70 and 85 mph are possible along and near the Rocky Mountain Front, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Sustained wind speeds are going to vary some over the next two days, but in general, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 50 mph along/near the Rocky Mountain Front and between 15 and 35 mph in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

This wind is going to be coming out of the west or southwest in most locations through Wednesday morning. There is then going to be a wind shift to the northwest Wednesday afternoon/evening as a cold front passes through our area. This wind is also going to create difficult travel conditions for high-profile vehicles and vehicles pulling trailers.

It is going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations. It is then going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to range from the upper 30s to the low 50s. Tomorrow night, lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s once again. It is then going to be colder on Wednesday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be back in the 30s in a lot of locations.

For tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions. We are then going to have increasing clouds tomorrow with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, especially in the mountains.

There are then going to be scattered snow showers around tomorrow night around the Helena area, and there are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around tomorrow night in north-central Montana as a disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Wednesday, especially in north-central Montana, as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow night and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

By Wednesday evening, up to 10 inches of snow accumulation is possible along the northern half of the Rocky Mountain Front, including in Glacier National Park. In the other mountains in central and north-central Montana, up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible by Wednesday evening. In the lower elevations, up to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible by Wednesday evening, but since it is going to be windy when it snows and since the ground is fairly warm, a lot of the snow is going to melt and/or blow away, so many lower elevation locations are likely going to receive a coating or less of snow accumulation.

On Thursday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Friday. It is also going to be breezy and mild on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in a lot of locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Saturday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday. It is also going to continue to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to continue to have above average temperatures this weekend as highs are going to range from the upper 30s to the low 50s.

Some isolated rain and snow showers are then possible Monday afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. This is also going to be a mild wind as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations.