Gusty to strong winds Friday night and Saturday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the northern part of the Rocky Mountain Front (western Glacier County and western Pondera County) until 6pm Saturday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for central Pondera County, eastern Glacier County, and western Toole County from 3am until 6pm Saturday.

It is going to be extremely windy tonight and tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts between 60 and 85 mph are expected, especially in the East Glacier/Babb/Browning area. Elsewhere, we are going to have increasing wind tonight and windy conditions tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible (60 mph wind gusts are possible in the Cut Bank area).

In north-central Montana, the wind tonight and tomorrow will be stronger the closer to the Rockies you are and weaker the further east you are as it is only going to be breezy in eastern portions of north-central Montana (gusts up to 30 mph). In the valleys, there is just going to be a little breeze (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph) around tonight and tomorrow.

We are also going to have increasing clouds tonight with some isolated rain showers around in western portions of north-central Montana as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a couple stray showers around. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and it is going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s in most locations.

On Sunday, the wind will be weaker and not as widespread as it will be tomorrow. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be windy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy in some areas (especially around Cascade County) on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Monday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front begins to pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday. The temperatures are also going to begin to cool down some on Monday as highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the mid 70s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions from Tuesday through Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these four days as highs are going to be in the 50s on Tuesday, the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Wednesday, and the 60s on Thursday and Friday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Wednesday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Tuesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.