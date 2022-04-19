Gusty winds and cool temperatures on Wednesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect until 12am Wednesday for the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 45 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have gusty winds around tonight, especially before midnight, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated snow and rain showers around in north-central Montana and a chance of snow showers in south-central Montana. Light snow accumulations are also possible in locations that see some snow tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around. It is also going to be windy tomorrow in east-central and eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow in west-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

On Thursday, we are going to have a chance to see some snow and rain showers during the morning. There are then going to be some scattered lower elevation rain showers and thunderstorms and higher elevation snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be warmer on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

A storm system is then going to potentially impact our area on Friday and Saturday. Right now, the models disagree on the exact track of this storm system. The further west this storm system tracks, the more impacts central Montana will see from it, while the further east this storm system tracks, the less impacts central Montana will see from it. Right now, you can expect there to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on both Friday and Saturday, especially in the mountains. It is also going to be cool on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around on Sunday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to feel really nice outside on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.