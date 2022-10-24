Gusty winds and cool temperatures this week

There are going to be scattered snow showers around tonight in the mountains and there are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around tonight in the lower elevations as a disturbance passes by our area. We are also going to continue to have a gusty westerly/southwesterly breeze around tonight (gusts up to 50 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front; gusts up to 40 mph everywhere else), but the wind will gradually get weaker as the night goes on in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and wind chills are going to be in the teens and 20s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers around in the mountains and some isolated rain/snow showers around in the lower elevations as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have a gusty westerly/southwesterly breeze around tomorrow as gusts up to 50 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible everywhere else. It is also going to be cool/chilly tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s, and wind chills are going to be in the 30s at times.

On Wednesday, we are finally going to get a break from the wind as there is just going to be a little breeze around in spots east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Along The Rocky Mountain Front, we are going to have gusty winds around again on Wednesday as gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally around the Helena area. It is also going to be cool on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

A strong southwesterly breeze is then expected on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool/chilly temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into Friday and this weekend as highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and highs this weekend are going to be in the 50s. We are also going to have a gusty southwesterly breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are also expected over these three days.

On Monday, we are going to have a chance to see a few rain and snow showers, generally in the mountains, as another disturbance begins to approach our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 50s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the west-southwest.