WEATHER DISCUSSION: After a cold night last night, high temperatures on Sunday were more mild, ranging in the 30s/40s in Eastern areas and into the upper-50s for Central and plains locations. Tonight, expect increasing winds with warmer temperatures compared to Saturday night. Lows tonight are expected in the 20s for Eastern areas and into the 30s and 40s for North Central and Central locations with mostly cloudy skies.

Gusty winds and dry conditions ahead

Monday, expect gusty and dry conditions with cool/mild temperatures. Monday will possibly be one of the warmest days of next week for some areas, with high temperatures reaching into the mid to upper-50s, 60s, and possibly low 70s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Ridging aloft will flatten with strong westerly flow developing late tonight into Monday, bringing periods with winds gusting in the 60 to 75 mph range along the Rocky Mountain Front and the plains west of I15. Winds will be gusty east of I15 as well with periods of 55 mph + surface wind gusts.

Breezy and mild conditions are expected for much of the remaining workweek with afternoon temperatures running as high as 15 to 20 degrees above average. A trough then approaches the Northern Rockies late Thursday through Saturday. Winds shouldn't be as strong with this system, but southerly flow aloft may bring windy conditions to some locations late Thursday to Friday. There’s an expectation for increased precipitation and mountain snow Friday and Saturday.

