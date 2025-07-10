Gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and a few PM showers on Thursday

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for most of northeastern Montana until 4am Thursday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 10am until 9pm Thursday.

There are going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around this evening in central Montana and east of I-15 in north-central Montana. A couple of these thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph). Tonight, we are going to have mostly clear skies with just a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around before midnight. It is also going to be mild again tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. For most of us, the wind will diminish this evening, but along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will remain gusty this evening and tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening in north-central Montana. Around Helena, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions tomorrow. This cold front is also going to cool our temperatures down as highs tomorrow are going to be in the 70s and 80s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. A brief period of increased haze/smoke is also expected tomorrow with the passage of the cold front, but impacts to the air quality should be minimal.

Widespread gusty winds are also expected tomorrow east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. This wind will initially be coming out of the west or southwest, but after the cold front passes through during the afternoon and evening, the wind direction will change to come out of the north and northwest.

We are then going to have picture perfect weather on Friday behind the front as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, little wind, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Beautiful summer weather is in the forecast for this weekend as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday and lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Sunday. It is also going to be very warm/hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind will keep the fire danger elevated.