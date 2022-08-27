Gusty winds on Saturday; Beautiful weather on Sunday

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight, mainly in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. There is also going to be a wide range of high temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the 70s along/near the Rocky Mountain Front to the low to mid 90s in eastern Montana.

There are then going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night, generally in locations along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have cool temperatures tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

Beautiful weather is then expected on Sunday as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions (just a few lingering showers and thunderstorms around during the morning along the eastern half of the Hi-Line), and comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. The wind is also going to be weaker on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow, but it is still going to be breezy in eastern Montana (gusts up to 40 mph) and a bit breezy in central and north-central Montana (gusts up to 30 mph).

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected next week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 80s; highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s; and highs on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s.