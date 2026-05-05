It has been cool and breezy again today and there have been some scattered rain, graupel, and snow showers around throughout the day in central Montana and western portions of north-central Montana. The scattered showers will taper off as we go through this evening and the skies will begin to clear out as well. Tonight, it is going to be mainly clear and dry. A hard freeze is expected throughout all of central and north-central Montana tonight as lows are going to be in the upper teens and low to mid 20s. If you have any sensitive vegetation/plants, make sure you bring them indoors before you go to bed tonight.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Hard freeze tonight; Mostly sunny and a lot warmer on Wednesday

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is going to be a lot warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s. It is also going to be mostly sunny and dry tomorrow. There will also be a breeze around again tomorrow in central Montana and western portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, it will just be a little breezy tonight.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms around tomorrow night, especially after midnight, and Thursday as another disturbance passes through our area. Some areas may receive over .25” of precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday, while others will receive nothing at all. It is also going to be mostly cloudy tomorrow night and partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday.

There will continue to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to be feel nice outside again on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s.

On Friday, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as the next disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be mild and a bit breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday will be a cloudy, wet and cool day. There are going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Saturday as a stronger disturbance passes through the state. Cooler temperatures are also expected on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mother’s Day will have superb weather as it is going to be partly cloudy, dry, and warmer as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be little to no wind around on Mother’s Day.

The temperatures will warm up even more as we head into early next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy and dry on Monday.