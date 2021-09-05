Hazy Skies & Breezy Conditions Return for Sunday

Saturday night will feature warmer temperatures compared to what we've seen the last several nights. Lows will reach the upper 40's and low 50's. As we head into Sunday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday with highs in the mid to upepr 80's. Winds begin to increase for the afternoon and evening coupled with low relative humidity. This will create prime conditions for wildfire ignition and spread. A ridge of high pressure will keep our weather calm and seasonably warm for much of next week. Temperatures will be a good 10-15 degrees above average with highs in the upper 80's to low 90's, peaking on Wednesday. The ridge will begin to break down by the end of the week followed by a trough of low pressure that will be accompanied by cooler temperatures and increased chances for shower. There is some uncertainty as to how widespread the showers will be late next week into the following weekend. Be sure to tune in to KRTV throughout the week for more updates on this rainfall potential!