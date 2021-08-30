Hazy, Warm, and Breezy To End the Month of August

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as a cold front passes through our area as highs in western Montana are going to be in the low to mid 70s; highs in central Montana are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s; and highs in eastern Montana are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Hazy/smoky skies are also expected tomorrow, and the air quality for a lot of tomorrow is going to be in the “moderate” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups” categories.

As we head into tomorrow night, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations around and to the east of a line from Havre to Lewistown, as the cold front continues to work its way through our area. It is also going to be chilly tomorrow night in central Montana as lows are going to be in the low to mid 40s, and it is going to be cool tomorrow night in eastern Montana as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s.

Mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days in eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be feel nice outside on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have very nice weather as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Labor Day (Monday). It is also going to be warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations on Saturday and Monday, and the low to mid 80s in most locations on Sunday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in spots on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.