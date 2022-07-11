Here comes the heat!

We are going to have mainly clear skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are then expected Thursday afternoon and evening as another disturbance passes through our area. A few of the thunderstorms that we see on these two days may also be severe with damaging winds and/or large hail. We are also going to have increasing clouds on these two days, with Wednesday being the cloudier day.

It is also going to be very hot on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 90s, and a few locations will top out in the low 100s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be a little bit cooler, but still hot on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

On Friday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, mainly in locations east of I-15 and especially during the morning, as Thursday’s disturbance departs our area. It is also going to be hot on Friday as highs are going to be in the 90s.

For this weekend, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions (just a few stray showers and thunderstorms around). It is also going to be very hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be a little cooler and a little breezy on Monday as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.