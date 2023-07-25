High fire danger through Wednesday due to gusty winds

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for eastern Montana from until 12am Wednesday. Highs are going to be in the 90s and low 100s.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for north-central Montana east of the Divide until 9pm Tuesday. Gusty winds and low relative humidity are going to create critical fire weather conditions.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana from 12pm until 9pm Tuesday. The combination of breezy conditions and low relative humidity may create critical fire weather conditions.

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally in locations east of I-15 and especially before midnight, as some monsoonal moisture works its way through our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds from west to east tonight, and it will be hazy/smoky tonight. It is also going to be mild/warm tonight as lows are going to range from the mid 50s to the mid 70s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. The wind is also going to increase tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front, and it is going to be a bit breezy (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph) at times in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

For tomorrow and Wednesday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have gusty winds around on these two days, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible east of the Rocky Mountain Front, while wind gusts over 50 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front. High fire danger is also expected tomorrow and Wednesday due to the combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm/hot temperatures, so please do your part to not start any new fires. This wind is also going to be coming out of the west-southwest, the west, or the west-northwest in most locations.

It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it has been over the past few days as highs are going to be in the 80s and 90s, with the warmest temperatures in eastern Montana. Highs are then going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations on Wednesday. Widespread haze and some areas of smoke are also expected through at least Wednesday as we continue to deal with smoke from the Canadian wildfires as well as some new local wildfires.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the PM hours and especially in the mountains. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, especially in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be very warm and a bit breezy on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.