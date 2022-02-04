High Wind Alerts are in effect through tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Continuing to trend mild as we head into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s. We will get some more sunshine into the forecast as well under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 60+ mph. Wind gusts just East of the Rockies could be 70+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mild temperatures overnight tonight in the lower to upper 30s. We will have mostly cloudy conditions and there is a chance for a rain shower or upper elevation snow shower. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will have mild temperatures for the weekend with highs looking to be anywhere from the upper 30s to mid 40s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the area for both Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance for scattered wintry precipitation on Saturday. The winds will be breezy and consistent out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions and milder temperatures as we head into the start of next week. We will be windy as we head into the start of next week. Winds for Monday expected to be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to start then increasing clouds into the afternoon. We will have temperatures mild once again with highs in the low to mid 40s. The winds will be steady out of the Southwest once again at 15-25 mph with gusts of 40+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be mild once again as we head into the middle of next week with highs in the low to mid 40s. We will have breezy conditions once again out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30+ mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will continue to warm as we head towards the end of next week. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will be under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be breezy once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.