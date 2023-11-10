High wind event coming this weekend

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and the adjacent plains (west of I-15) from 8am Saturday until 5am Sunday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for the plains/mountains east of I-15 from 5pm Saturday until 8am Sunday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight with a few isolated snow and rain showers in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be chilly again tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s in most locations.

For tomorrow and Saturday, there is going to be some snow and rain around in the Rockies and in western Montana as a couple disturbances pass through our area. East of the Rockies, a few isolated rain and snow showers are possible on these two days, but most locations are going to remain dry. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days.

Tomorrow, highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. Highs are then going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow in central and western portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have increasing wind on Saturday, with widespread windy conditions expected Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. When the wind is at its strongest, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 60/65 mph are possible. Also, this wind is going to be coming out of the west or the southwest in most locations.

On Sunday, we are going to partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. We are also going to have diminishing wind on Sunday, with gusty winds during the morning (gusts over 40 mph) giving way to a lighter breeze during the afternoon and evening.

Well above average temperatures for this time of year are then expected Monday through Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s. The temperatures are then going to cool back down some on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around for most of next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Partly cloudy skies are then expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. There are also going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Wednesday, and a few scattered rain and snow showers around on Thursday as a couple disturbances impact our area.