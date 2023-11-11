High Wind Warning for Veterans Day

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and the adjacent plains (west of I-15) from 5am Saturday until 5am Sunday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 80 mph are possible.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the plains/mountains east of I-15 from 11am Saturday until 11am Sunday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for locations above 4000 feet in western Montana from 8am Saturday until 3am Sunday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 8pm Saturday until 5pm Sunday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western Glacier County and western Pondera County from 5am Saturday until 11am Sunday. 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is expected at Marias Pass, with higher amounts expected above pass level.

We are going to have increasing wind later on tonight and tomorrow morning. Widespread windy conditions are then expected tomorrow afternoon through tomorrow night, with some decrease in the wind later tomorrow night. When the wind is at its strongest, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 80 mph are possible along and near the Rocky Mountain Front, while wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible elsewhere.

Northeastern Montana will not get in on the windy conditions until tomorrow evening/night. In the valleys, including the Helena valley, the wind is not going to be as strong as it will be everywhere else, but it is still going to be gusty as wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Also, the wind tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night, is going to be coming out of the southwest or west in most locations.

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight, with increasing cloud cover during the second half of the night. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with snow/rain in the Rockies and along the Rocky Mountain Front, especially during the PM hours. East of the Rockies/Rocky Mountain Front, a few isolated rain and snow showers are possible tomorrow, but most locations are going to remain dry. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it has been over the past few days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

On Sunday, we are going to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. We are also going to have diminishing wind on Sunday, with gusty winds (gusts over 40 mph are possible) during the morning giving way to a lighter breeze during the afternoon and evening.

Well above average temperatures for this time of year are then expected on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Monday. There is also going to be a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers around. There are then going to be scattered showers around on Wednesday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Also, most of the precipitation that falls in the lower elevations on these two days is going to be in the form of rain, but some snow may mix in with this rain at times. In the mountains, most of the precipitation that falls on these two days is going to be in the form of snow. We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Thursday with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the morning, as Wednesday’s disturbance leaves our area.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Tuesday and Thursday as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the 50s; highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s; and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. It is also going to be breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and above average temperatures (highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s) are then expected on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be breezy again on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.