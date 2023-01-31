High wind warning in place as we continue to trend milder.

TODAY: Heading into this afternoon, we will see improved highs topping out in the lower to upper 20s and low 30s. Colder temps out in Eastern Montana. We will see a return of the cloud cover with isolated snow showers in the area of Western Montana. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph for the areas just East of the Continental Divide.

TONIGHT: We will see temps in the 20s in Western Montana. We will see scattered cloud cover with an isolated snow shower possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s heading into the middle of the week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into Thursday. The high temperatures will continue to become milder as we look to top out in the mid 30s to the mid 40s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Heading into the end of the week, we will stay mild with our highs in the 30s and 40s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wins will be a factor once again out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will stay mild for both days of the weekend. We will see high temperatures in the mid 30s to the mid 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies for both days. As for the winds, we will continue to stay breezy out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph for Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s heading into the start of next week. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area as well as scattered rain and snow showers. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.