High Wind Warning remain in place through 4 PM.

TODAY: Very mild conditions as we head into tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with some areas pushing 60 degrees. The winds will be strong again out of the Southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. We will be under mostly overcast conditions.

TONIGHT: Remaining mild tonight with lows in the lower 30s to the lower 40s. We will see increased cloud cover into the overnight hours isolated showers in the area. Winds will start off breezy but eventually become calmer out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: The middle of next week is shaping up to be another mild one with highs in the mid to upper 40s to low 50s. We will remain mostly overcast with more chances for rain showers throughout the day. The winds will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: We will be much cooler on Thursday as a colder air mass moves into the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with falling temperatures into the afternoon. We will also remain mostly cloudy and there will be scattered snow showers in the area. Winds will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will get down into the low to mid 20s as we head into the end of the week. Skies will once again be overcast and there will be scattered snow showers. Light to moderate accumulations possible. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will stay on the cold side with temperatures in the low to mid 20s on Saturday and on either side of 30 degrees. We will be experiencing overcast conditions once again for both Saturday and Sunday. There will also be scattered snow showers around on Saturday with additional light accumulations possible. The winds look to be light and variable for both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s as we head into the start of next week. We will see mostly cloudy skies as there will be increased cloud cover throughout the day. There will be scattered snow showers in the area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.