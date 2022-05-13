High Wind Warnings are in place for Western Montana this Friday.

TODAY: There will be morning scattered showers in Western Montana as we will start the day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain will continue this morning in Eastern Montana, and we will have a chance for afternoon scattered thunderstorms. We will see temperatures that will hang in the mid to upper 50s. The winds will also pick back up out of the West at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph as High Wind Warnings are in place.

TONIGHT: We will start off with a decent amount of cloud cover along with a chance for an initial spot shower, but we will have decreased cloud cover throughout the night. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 30s. Winds will die down a little but stay breezy out of the West at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks rather pleasant and is the highlight of our extended forecast at this point. We will have high temperatures on Saturday in the mid to upper 60s and highs on Sunday that will top out in the low to mid 70s. Precipitation doesn’t look to pose as much of a threat as we will be under partly cloudy skies for both days this weekend. The winds do look to remain breezy on Saturday out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. However, we will see more tranquil conditions on Sunday with a lighter 5-10 mph breeze.

MONDAY: Highs will remain above average as we head into the start of next week with temperatures peaking in the low to mid 70s. We will see clear skies to start off the morning and then some increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the Southwest at around 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We will continue to stay warm as we head into Tuesday of next week with highs on either side of the 70-degree mark. We will be under mostly sunny skies. We will also have winds out of the West around 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The clouds make a return for the middle of next week as we will be under mostly overcast skies with a chance for showers throughout the day. The high temperatures will also go back down to the 50s and 60s. We will see the winds start to pick up once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will continue to decrease a little bit as we head into Thursday of next week with highs only getting into the 40s and 50s. We will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions and there will be a chance for rain showers. Wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.