High Wind Warnings for Western Montana to start off the week.

TODAY: Highs for today in Western and Southern Montana will be in the lower to upper 40s while Eastern Montana stays in the upper 20s and lower to upper 30s. We will also see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. A few isolated rain and upper elevation snow showers are possible in the Helena area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind gusts just East of the Continental Divide will range between 60-70 mph.

TONIGHT: For tonight, we will have temperatures staying in the 20s and the 30s due to the wind which will remain out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Increasing cloud cover and scattered rain and snow showers are expected.

TOMORROW: Mild air will continue as we head into next Tuesday with high temperatures once again in the lower to upper 40s. Cooler air is once again expected in the Eastern part of the state. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Rain and upper elevation snow showers are expected by the evening hours. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph with higher gusts just East of the Continental Divide.

WEDNESDAY: We can expect cooler temperatures for the middle of the week with highs in the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Mostly overcast skies with scattered snow showers are likely throughout the day. We will see winds out of the West at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: We can expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we head into Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are expected with dry conditions. We will see winds that are light and variable around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: For the end of the work week, we will see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. High temperatures will once again be in the 20s and 30s. We will see light winds once again around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we can expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday followed by increasing clouds and the chance for scattered snow showers in Western Montana for Sunday. As for the temperatures, we will remain consistent with the days prior as we look to top out in the 20s and 30s across the board. We will see light winds on Saturday around 5 mph with the winds picking up out of the Southwest on Sunday around 10-20 mph.