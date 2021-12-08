High Wind Warnings for Western Montana today.

TODAY: We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies into this afternoon. Warmest day of the week with highs pushing into the mid 40s. Winds will be gusty out of the Southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. There are chances for snow showers to the South and West of our area in the upper elevations.

TONIGHT: The breeze does continue into the night time hours as we will have a Southwest wind around 20-30 mph. We will also have mostly clear conditions into the night. There will be a cold front making its way through after sunset which will drop temperatures down to either side of the 20-degree mark.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will go back down to the upper 20s to mid 30s for our daytime highs. We will be under partly cloudy conditions. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. There is a chance for snow showers to our South and West in the upper elevations.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will remain around the freezing mark for our daytime highs. We will once again be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: At this point, the weekend looks to feature very average temperatures for this time of year. Highs for the most part will be in the low 40s. The weekend also looks to feature some mostly cloudy conditions. There is no major threat for precipitation at this time. Winds on Saturday will be quite breezy out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph. By Sunday, the winds will calm down considerably out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We look to have mostly cloudy conditions heading into the start of next week. There will be a chance for some scattered snow showers. The wind looks to be light and variable. As for high temperatures, we look to top out in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Heading into the afternoon, we look to be under mostly cloudy conditions and there is a chance for some scattered snow showers. The temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. The winds remain on the calm side around 5 mph.