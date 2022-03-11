High Wind Warnings in place for Friday evening through Saturday evening.

TODAY: Temperatures will continue to trend milder as we hit the end of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We will see colder temperatures in Eastern Montana in the 20s. We will be mostly cloudy as we head throughout the day. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with winds to 50+ mph. Gusts just East of the continental divide could approach Hurricane Force as High Wind Watches are in effect.

TONIGHT: Winds will continue to whip during the overnight hours out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with winds to 50+ mph. The lows tonight in Western Montana will be in the 20s and 30s while Eastern Montana will be in the teens. We will remain under mostly overcast skies and will have chances for rain and snow showers.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A mild and windy weekend is in store for us as we head towards the end of our extended forecast. For our high temperatures, we will be topping out in the mid to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday with some locations pushing the 50-degree mark. We are looking to be mostly cloudy for both days with a few breaks of sunshine likely. The winds will be one of the main stories as we will be gusty out of the Southwest both days at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40+ mph. Higher gusts likely areas right along the continental divide.

MONDAY: We will continue to stay mild as we head into the start of next week. High temperatures will wind up on either side of 50 degrees. We will be under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be strong out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph. Higher gusts near the Rocky Mountains.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions as we head into next Tuesday. We will have continued mild temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The winds will be strong once again out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see mostly sunny conditions as we head into the middle of next week. The temperatures will stay on the mild side with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Some partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout next Thursday. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s as we continue to stay mild. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts to 30 mph.