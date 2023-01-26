High Wind Warnings in place for our Thursday.

TODAY: High temperatures heading into today will be in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Scattered rain and snow showers will be possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Locations near the Rocky Mountains may see gusts up to 60 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see isolated snow showers taper off throughout the overnight hours. Our low temperatures will be in the mid 20s to the mid 30s. The wind will stay a bit breezy out of the Northwest at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see a cold front bring much cooler temperatures into the area tomorrow along with a storm system. We will see highs initially in the 30s but will have dropping temps throughout the day. The front will bring moderate to heavy snow as well for Western and Central Montana. Decent snow totals are expected in these areas, especially in the upper elevations. Mostly overcast conditions are expected throughout the day. The winds will switch to come from the North at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see the snow continuing as we head into Saturday as we are likely to stay overcast for a good portion of the day. We will then see mostly cloudy skies once again for Sunday. As for the temperatures, we will see a big arctic blast as highs for Saturday are expected to be in the single digits and teens while highs on Sunday are only expected to make it to either the positive or negative single digits. A light wind around 5-10 mph can be expected for both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: We can expect to stay bitter cold heading into the start of next week with highs only in the positive and negative single digits. Mostly sunny skies can be expected throughout the area. We will see winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Heading into next Tuesday, we will have highs remaining on the bitter side only topping out in the single digits and teens. We will see a return of the cloud cover with scattered snow showers in the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 20s heading into the middle of next week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.