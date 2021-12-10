High Wind Warnings in place for tonight into tomorrow.

TODAY: Temperatures will remain around the freezing mark for our daytime highs. We will once again be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. There will be increasing winds as we head into the evening hours.

TONIGHT: The winds will be picking up throughout the overnight hours. Southwest winds of 30-40 mph with 60+ mph gusts as we head towards the morning. There are High Wind Warnings in place for Western and Central Montana. There will also be some increased cloud cover as we head later into the night. As a result, we will have temperatures that will not drop that much with lows winding up in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: At this point, the weekend looks to feature above average temperatures for this time of year. Highs for the most part will be in the mid 40s. The weekend also looks to feature some increased cloudy conditions. There is a chance for scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers. Most of the snowfall, however, is West of our area this weekend. Winds on Saturday will be strong out of the Southwest at 30-50 mph with 60+ mph winds. Gusts near Hurricane Force likely in the upper elevations. By Sunday, the winds will still be breezy out of the Southwest at around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: We look to have mostly cloudy conditions heading into the start of next week. There will be a chance for some scattered snow showers. The wind looks to be light and variable. As for high temperatures, we look to top out in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Heading into the afternoon, we look to be under mostly cloudy conditions and there is a chance for some mixed precipitation. The temperatures will be warmer in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures, however, will drop into the afternoon as a cold front makes its way through the area. After the font moves through, we do have the chance for some considerable snow accumulations across our area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions as we head into the middle of next week. There is a good chance for some snow accumulations as there is a disturbance that looks to make its way through. High temperatures will be limited to the 20s. The winds will be breezy out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Cold temperatures likely as we head towards the end of the week. We will have highs in the teens and 20s. There is a chance for some scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy conditions are likely and the winds will be light and variable.