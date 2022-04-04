High wind Warnings in place through tomorrow.

TODAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies to start accompanied by scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers. There will also be some scattered non-severe thunderstorms as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. The winds will be blustery out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph to start and then increase to 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see the winds stay strong and consistent out of the West at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph. We will see the cloud cover stick around for the overnight hours with scattered rain/snow showers and scattered thunderstorms early on. Temperatures will get down to the lower to upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be dipping a little bit below average as we head into tomorrow with highs only in the low to mid 40s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there will be scattered wintry precipitation in the area. We will see our strongest winds out of the West tomorrow at 25-40 mph with gusts to 60+ mph. Gusts to 70+ mph are expected for the upper elevations and the Rocky Mountain Front Line.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions are expected as we head into the middle of this week. There will be scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers as well for the Eastern part of our area. We will have highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be warmer in the lower to upper 60s as we head towards Thursday. There will be mostly sunny skies throughout the area. We will have winds that are light and variable.

FRIDAY: Very warm temperatures will be returning by the end of next week as we will look to get our highs into the 70s in many locations. We will also see an abundance of sunshine as we will be under mostly clear skies. The winds will be out of the Southwest around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A strong cold front will make its way through our area as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will fall back down to the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend with scattered rain showers and upper elevation snow showers likely. The winds for Saturday will be out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph while the winds for Sunday take a turn to come from the North and will die down considerably around 5-15 mph.