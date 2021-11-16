High Wind Warnings in place throughout the day today.

TODAY: Very windy conditions continue as a cold front comes through. High winds Warnings are in place throughout the day. Winds will take a turn and be out of the Northwest at 30-50 mph with gusts of 60-70 mph. Winds do look to decrease a little into the evening hours. That cold front will also drop the temperatures throughout the day but we will start in the 50s. There is a chance for some snow showers and snow squalls in Western and Central Montana today.

TONIGHT: We will see winds dying off into the evening and overnight hours tonight with the exception of Eastern Montana which will remain windy into tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will be considerably colder on the back edge of the cold front bottoming out on either side of the 20-degree mark. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions to start with some clearing conditions throughout the night. There is a chance for a snow shower or snow squall early on.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will remain much cooler on the back edge of the cold front with highs only topping out in the 30s. We will have a chance for some scattered snow showers in the area. The winds do look to die down and be out of the West at 5-10 mph. We will stay windy, however, in Eastern Montana through the morning hours.

THURSDAY: Continuing to stay on the colder side but warming slightly as we will get the highs into the low 40s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there is a chance for an isolated shower but most area will stay dry. Winds will be out of the Southwest at around 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to end the work week with a few chances of breaks of sun. Temperatures will turn a little milder on either side of the 50-degree mark. We will have winds at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph out of the Southwest.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to cool back down a little with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We do look to be breezy for both days out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph. We also look to be partly to mostly cloudy for a majority of the weekend and there is a chance for some scattered wintry precipitation heading into the end of the weekend.

MONDAY: The sun looks to make a full return as we head into the start of next week. We will have mostly sunny skies and the temperatures look to max out anywhere from the lower to the upper 40s. The winds will mostly be out of the South at 10-15 mph.