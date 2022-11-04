High Wind Watches and Warnings this weekend.

TODAY: As we wrap up the week today, we will see temperatures get back into the lower to upper 50s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there will be scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers. The wind will pick up again from the Southwest at 25-40 mph with gusts of 60 mph. For areas just East of the Rocky Mountains, winds could gust between 60-80 mph as High Wind Watches and Warnings are in place.

TONIGHT: We will continue to be windy tonight out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50-60 mph. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s to the mid 40s. We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies through the overnight hours with scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see a strong contrast in the forecast as we head into the different days of the weekend. Saturday will feature a mild day with highs in the lower to upper 50s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 25-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. 60-80 mph gusts possible near the Continental Divide. We will also be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. For Sunday, we will see falling temperatures on the back edge of a cold front with highs only winding up in the lower to upper 30s. We will also see another disturbance along with it that will give us the chance for additional snowfall throughout the Sunday timeline. Winds will switch to come from the North at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will continue to plunge as we head into next week. Highs will only top out in the teens and 20s across our area. We will see mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for snow showers. The wind will be out of the North at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Remaining bitterly cold as we head into the second day of next week with highs once again in the teens across the board. We will be mostly cloudy throughout the area and there will be scattered snow showers. We will have winds out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Continued overcast conditions are expected as we head into the middle of next week. We will see the chance for scattered snow showers as well. We will remain bitter cold with highs in the teens for many of us. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see decreasing cloud cover heading into next Thursday as we will wind up under mostly sunny skies. Our temperatures, however, will remain cold with highs in the lower to upper 20s. The wind will be light and variable.